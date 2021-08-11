Creighton's high vaccination rates allow in-person classes

This week Creighton welcomes their second-largest class in university history and those students won't be attending online classes or have to wear masks on campus, due to a vaccine mandate for students.

Earlier in the summer, the private university announced students will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, their vaccination rates are so high, they'll be able to get back to a more pre-COVID version of campus.

Daniel Hendrickson, President of Creighton University, said they looked to national agencies, as well as their own campus, to make the decision.

"We have so many experts in the field, in dentistry, nursing, therapies, physician assistant programs I think it heightens our sense of awareness," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson says so many of the faculty and staff had already taken it upon themselves to get vaccinated before mandate discussions began, they didn't need to require it for them.

He says their high vaccination rates show their commitment to the community.

"I think it’s the eagerness of our community to be safe and smart about this pandemic and be protected. But also to care for others and for the community here on the campus and around us and to be very cognizant of people who are more vulnerable and susceptible for those who can’t get the vaccine so the members of our community stepped up," Hendrickson said.

The administration has worked individually with students and families with exceptions who were able to waive the requirement. They say they will continue to monitor the situation and make changes to their protocols as necessary.