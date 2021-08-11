Police search for suspect who stole $2,500 bird from New Jersey shop

New Jersey police are on the lookout for a bird thief.

Surveillance video shows a man stealing a bird from the Bird Paradise shop in Burlington, New Jersey, by putting it in his pocket.

The suspect then drove away in an older model Nissan Altima with an accomplice in the passenger seat.

Zina Singer from Bird Paradise says it's bad enough that someone would steal a bird, but that bird was a 3-month-old Sunset Lorikeet, which subsists on a very strict diet.

If that bird does not have access to nectar, it will not survive for very long.

"It will not eat pellets. It will not eat any nuts. It will not eat any seeds. It's strictly a nectar diet," Singer said.

Singer adds the bird is valued at $2,500.

"Being that the bird is over $500, it does create it as a felony charge here in the state of New Jersey. So, this is definitely a crime, not a misdemeanor or disorderly persons," said Chief John Fine with the Burlington City Police Department.

Officials from Bird Paradise say they are willing to overlook that the suspects committed a felony if they do the right thing.

"If we can get the bird back, we won't even ask questions," said Singer. "We just want the bird back. No questions asked. If somebody would return the bird."

Those responsible could face two to five years in prison if they are found and convicted.

If you recognize the people in the surveillance video, you are asked to contact police.