SBA to reopen Shuttered Venue Operators Grant portal

By Sarah Dewberry
kshb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Small Business Administration is reopening its Shuttered Venue Operations Grant program. The program was established by Economic Aid to help hard-hit small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Although the program will close on Aug. 20 to new applicants, it will reopen to previous applicants for supplemental SVOGs for...

