Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Grow Ohio Valley’s new location gets help from the Mills Group

By Steve Moore
WTRF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grow Ohio Valley is getting some help to bring more great locally-sourced food to the Ohio Valley. The Mills Group has chosen Grow OV for their pro-bono conceptual services program to help them renovate the property at 134 17th Street in Wheeling. They tell us the dream is to see Ohio Valley people feeding Ohio Valley people. When the project is completed, the new location will offer local food producers a facility to bring fresh food to local residents, all while spurring economic growth in the area.

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wheeling, WV
Government
Wheeling, WV
Industry
Wheeling, WV
Business
City
Wheeling, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Valley#Local Food#Fresh Food#Food Packaging#The Mills Group#Wtrf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Wheeling, WVWTRF

First look at proposed parking garage on Market Street

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The public got their first look at a proposed parking structure to support the ongoing project for the Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Building Project. For that project to work, the city needed more nearby parking, so they looked at the old Chase Bank location on Market Street.
Wheeling, WVWTRF

Chance for excessive rainfall in the Ohio Valley today

Wheeling, WV – The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk for excessive rainfall for the Ohio Valley. Excessive rainfall is classified as the risk of receiving rainfall that exceeds flash flood guidance within 25 miles of any point. What this means, is that we could get enough rain...
Youngstown, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Valley Grows calendar

What: Join OSU Mahoning County Extension every Monday through the summer to learn about growing vegetables and fruit, and to explore the farms and community gardens in Youngstown. Bring a lawn chair for seating or plants for identification/diagnosis. Where: Flying High GROW Urban Farm, 100 Broadway Ave., Youngstown. Cost: Free.
Wood County, WVWTAP

With growing Covid numbers, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department hires more

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has been looking for Covid case investigators in anticipation of what growing case numbers could bring. Three case investigator positions - one being an outbreak investigator position - opened up in their Wood County office, while six opened up in their Roane County office. This is according to Spokesperson Carrie Brainard, who says multiple temp workers moved on to other jobs when case numbers dropped.
Weirton, WVheraldstaronline.com

Fresh nutrition for the Ohio Valley

WEIRTON — For the last year, Drazen Frankovitch has been working to transform the lifestyles of area residents through nutrition. The Weirton native founded Fresh Nutrition by Drazen as a way to share his own experiences with food and health with others, with a meal preparation program using fresh ingredients and tailored to the needs of the customer.
Ohio County, WVWTRF

Ohio County is seeing a “blossoming” of COVID cases.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over the weekend, 20 new COVID cases were added to the already 96 in Ohio County. And at the health department, they’re calling this a “blossoming” of cases. Health administrator Howard Gamble says they are now getting reports of people in the ER needing treatment...
Mountain, WVWTRF

Masks required at visitor centers across the Mountain State

WEST VIRGINIA, (WVNS)– Masks are now required at all New River Gorge National Park and Preserve visitor centers. Due to an increase in positive cases in communities surrounding the parks, masks are required in all visitor centers regardless of visitor’s vaccination status. —>Local Stories from 7News<— Those with the National...
New Martinsville, WVWTRF

Town and Country Days return to New Martinsville

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va (WTRF) Wetzel County’s Town and Country Days in New Martinsville made a return this year. Filling the fairgrounds with excited kids. The event typically takes place every year. Unfortunately, families were unable to uphold their summer tradition due to last year’s cancelation. However, community members flooded the...
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Mustard Seed Market & Cafe In Ohio Is A Locally-Owned Grocery Store With Some Of The Best Lunch Around

Shopping local is something we take to heart here in Ohio. And if you’re in need of a few groceries, staple pantry items, or perhaps just hungry for lunch, we have the perfect destination in mind. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe holds the title of the largest family-owned natural grocery store in Ohio, and it’s certainly worth visiting. Browsing aisles of local goods, produce, and more, you’ll find this shop to be a treasure trove of delights.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Molly Wells new Director of Communication at Grow Cedar Valley

WATERLOO -- Molly Wells has been promoted to Director of Communications at Grow Cedar Valley. She started at the company in 2018 and most recently held the position of special projects coordinator. She has an M.A. in Speech-Language Pathology with an emphasis in organization and communication management from UNI. In...
New York Mills, MNBemidji Pioneer

New York Mills forest school grows its roots in child care

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — A new child care organization has come to the Perham and New York Mills, Minnesota, communities. It started out small, but in less than a year, it has garnered quite the interest from area families. "Kids spending time outdoors is really important, and it's really...
Ohio StatePosted by
92.3 WCOL

These Are The Fastest-Growing Counties In Ohio

People relocate all the time, and some areas of the country are feeling the impact of population growth more than others. That’s why Stacker ranked the Top 30 fastest-growing counties in the state. The data journalism hub notes that population changes can often be credited to “job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors.”
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Saladworks To Expand Presence In Ohio With New Locations

CINCINNATI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, is pushing its next wave of growth and expansion in Ohio and Kentucky by opening several new locations. The fast-casual entrée salad franchise is opening four more local Kroger stores in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area this summer and plans to ramp up franchise growth plans in the state. Company leaders say the latest growth drive within the state has been strategically designed to meet the demand for healthy, customizable fast-casual meals.
Miami County, OHSidney Daily News

Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association starts new weekend support group for caregivers

DAYTON — Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers have a new option to gain support and knowledge to help them care for their loved one. The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is starting its first-ever weekend support group to help those caregivers who may work or those who have more availability then. The first session will be Saturday, Aug. 21. The new support group will meet virtually every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The support group is open to any caregiver. To register, individuals should contact Dawn Boroff at 937-610-7016. Upon registration, participants will receive the Zoom meeting link.

Comments / 0

Community Policy