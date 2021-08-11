Grow Ohio Valley’s new location gets help from the Mills Group

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grow Ohio Valley is getting some help to bring more great locally-sourced food to the Ohio Valley. The Mills Group has chosen Grow OV for their pro-bono conceptual services program to help them renovate the property at 134 17th Street in Wheeling. They tell us the dream is to see Ohio Valley people feeding Ohio Valley people. When the project is completed, the new location will offer local food producers a facility to bring fresh food to local residents, all while spurring economic growth in the area.