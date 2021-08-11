Cancel
Living in California, His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III Teaches Buddhists How to Attain Wisdom and Accomplishment Upon the Foundation of Compassion

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, the exceptional acts of kindness and generosity of His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III have touched many lives and amazed society. He has always lived a simple life of humility and given selflessly to others without any concern for his own wellbeing. From a very young age, he has been known to be the Grand Dharma King who holds supreme knowledge and Dharmas that many eminent Buddhist leaders, including rinpoches and monastic elders, have spent their lives seeking. Today, living in California and having been officially recognized as the incarnation of the primordial Buddha, His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III is still tirelessly teaching Buddhist leaders, Holy Gurus, all kinds of Buddhist practitioners, as well as people from all walks of life, as always.

