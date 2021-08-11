10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sabyasachi Mukherjee

In the popularized series in Japan, from Nebula M78, the Land of Light, Ultraman is an alien. He chased Bemular down to planet Earth. During his tenure on Earth, he merged with Shin Hataya. He defended Earth against Kaiju. Ultraman was then recalled back after he battled Zetton. The title Ultraman comes from his human host. Additionally, he is the first Ultra who visited the Earth. Arguably, Ultraman is the face of the whole Ultra franchise. The Netflix Ultraman version is, however, slightly different from the original. The anime offers a fresh start to the superhero series. So, what are some of the facts about Netflix Ultraman? Together with Tsuburaya productions and Production I.G, Netflix came up with the anime film to gain a broader audience base. Here are 10 things you need to know about this 2019 anime: