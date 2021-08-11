Dangerous heat Thursday. Here's your forecast

Strong left left a trail of destruction is parts of the DMV.

Quick Forecast:

Tonight: Showers ending, partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 78.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, humid and dangerously hot. High: 98.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, some afternoon/evening strong storms. High: 98.



Forecast Discussion:

Muggy tonight with patchy fog developing. Even hotter Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The heat index will eclipse 105 degrees on Thursday. Most of the DMV is under an Excessive Heat Watch from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday. Please remember to stay hydrated, eat small meals and limit your time outside.

Detailed Forecast:

Tonight: Showers ending, partly cloudy and muggy, patchy fog late. Lows: 70s. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and dangerously hot. Highs: 95 - 100. Winds: SW - 10. Heat Index: 105 - 110.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, some afternoon/evening strong storms. Highs: 95 -100. Winds: WSW - 10. Heat Index: 105 - 110.



Extended Forecast:

We have a better chance of storms Saturday. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday. A cold front will knock highs back into the 80s Sunday, along with less humidity.



Saturday: Partly cloudy and still humid, scattered storms, more south. Highs: 84 - 89.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, just warm and less humid. Highs: 80 - 85.

