Man gets life in prison for 2017 murder of Charlotte Uber driver

CHARLOTTE — A man who cut the throat of Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez during a 2017 robbery was sentenced Wednesday and will spend the rest of his life in prison, the district attorney announced.

Diontray Adams’ trial began on July 26 and ended with the jury’s guilty verdict. Adams, 29, was found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon and sentenced to life without parole.

On May 20, 2017, Adams and his co-defendant, James Aaron Stevens, planned to rob an Uber driver, prosecutors said. Medina-Chevez picked them up in his Nissan Pathfinder and Adams pulled out a BB gun and pointed it at the driver.

Medina-Chevez fought back and grabbed the gun. The district attorney said Adams pulled Medina-Chevez into the backseat and slit the driver’s throat with a utility knife.

Adams and Stevens then drove the Pathfinder to South Carolina and dumped the body in a field.

Medina-Chevez’s family reported him missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police learned that his debit card was used in Maryland.

On May 22, 2017, authorities in Maryland notified CMPD detectives that the victim’s Pathfinder was seen near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Adams and Stevens were inside the SUV when authorities pulled it over.

Investigators also discovered that the suspects were in the Rock Hill area at the time of the murder. Police and K-9 units found Medina-Chevez’s body on May 25, 2017.

Stevens already pleaded guilty in connection with the murder and will be sentenced later.

