Wireless Earbuds Charge Themselves

Bring some style and class to your videoconferences with the Logitech Zone True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Crafted with 3 noise-canceling microphones in each earbud, ANC, and immersive sound, these buds are great for busy professionals. Additionally, connect them to your computer and smartphone to participate in virtual meetings on the go or remotely. Moreover, these buds accent your voice, even in noisy settings. This is thanks to the innermost microphone that captures your voice and eliminates background noise and wind. Best of all, the Logi Tune app lets you control microphone settings. For moments when you need to get your head down and focus, Hybrid ANC blocks any distractions. All the while, switch to Transparency Mode to hear traffic and people chatting at the touch of a button. Finally, the large 12 mm drivers capture bass tones and enhance songs.