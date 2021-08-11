Westbound lanes of Highway 24 at Waldo Canyon reopen following crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash blocked westbound lanes of Highway 24 at Waldo Canyon Wednesday afternoon.
According to CDOT, the crash happened near mile point 296. The lanes shut down around 4:50 p.m.
At 5:33 p.m., lanes reopened and the crash cleared.
No word on any injuries or the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
