Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Westbound lanes of Highway 24 at Waldo Canyon reopen following crash

By KRDO News
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dy4aR_0bOz1pSi00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash blocked westbound lanes of Highway 24 at Waldo Canyon Wednesday afternoon.

According to CDOT, the crash happened near mile point 296. The lanes shut down around 4:50 p.m.

At 5:33 p.m., lanes reopened and the crash cleared.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.

The post Westbound lanes of Highway 24 at Waldo Canyon reopen following crash appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
El Paso County, CO
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#The Lanes#Traffic Accident#Cdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Dive team search for missing person at Red Rock Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department and a dive team are searching for a missing person. According to CSFD, the victim went missing in the water at Red Rock Canyon Open Space. Witnesses told crews someone fell into the water and did not resurface. As of 10:12 p.m., CSFD Divers from The post Dive team search for missing person at Red Rock Canyon Open Space appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Car crash closed down I-25 northbound lanes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a crash has closed down part of I-25 northbound early Saturday morning. The crash is between exit 149 and 150, Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard. CDOT sent out a tweet at around 7:00 a.m. Saturday, saying, "Watch for emergency responders. Use closures The post Car crash closed down I-25 northbound lanes appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department: fire on S. Wahsatch Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on the scene of a working fire in the 1600 block of South Wahsatch Avenue Tuesday. Around 5:22 p.m., crews arrived at 1603 S. Wahsatch on reports of a fire. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 1603 S Wahsatch Ave. Engine 4 The post Colorado Springs Fire Department: fire on S. Wahsatch Ave. appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Otis Park reopens after maintenance worker finds man dead there this morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led to a man's death at Otis Park Tuesday morning. Police blocked off an area near the playground of Otis Park, which is on Iowa Ave. in the Knob Hill neighborhood. CSPD said the death is "suspicious" and said the body had obvious signs The post Otis Park reopens after maintenance worker finds man dead there this morning appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens in both directions this morning

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Executive Director Shoshana Lew announced that I-70 through Glenwood Canyon has reopened in both directions this morning--ahead of the schedule set by Governor Polis earlier this week. CDOT will continue to provide operational updates and media materials as work in Glenwood Canyon continues. The post I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens in both directions this morning appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Car ditched over cliff in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. -- Colorado State Patrol says a car ditched over the side of a cliff in Manitou Springs was empty, and no one was harmed. https://twitter.com/SeanRiceTV/status/1426662093550403599?s=20 At 1PM Saturday, Manitou Fire and Search and Rescue crews were called to the scene on Cave of the Winds Road after a nearby worker witnessed a The post Car ditched over cliff in Manitou Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police response times up nearly a minute in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The ongoing labor shortage, paired with Colorado Springs' continued growth, is continuing to impact the police response times.  Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said Tuesday morning on KRDO NewsRadio said that that the local department is currently down 84 to 100 patrol officers and also seeing staffing shortages in The post Colorado Springs Police response times up nearly a minute in 2021 appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Drivers keep falling off Captain D’s drive-thru in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some customers at a Captain D's restaurant are getting more than food at the drive-thru window; they're also getting their vehicles stuck by taking a wrong turn out. This phenomenon happens occasionally at the restaurant on Fillmore Street, just west of Union Boulevard. Facebook Employees say the situation happened twice The post Drivers keep falling off Captain D’s drive-thru in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriff investigating suspicious death after body found in rural area

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after finding a body in rural eastern Pueblo County. Around noon on Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a dead body being found near 62nd Lane. At this time, the sheriff's office is investigating this as a suspicious death. The The post Pueblo County Sheriff investigating suspicious death after body found in rural area appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

72-year-old man dies in car crash

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash. The driver, a 72-year-old man was pronounced dead on the. He was driving a 2014 Subaru Forester. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 287, just east of Kit Carson in Cheyenne County, Colorado. According to CSP, The post 72-year-old man dies in car crash appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Stakeout of Colorado Springs auto detail shop led to massive drug seizure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police had been looking into drug deals out of a local auto detail shop for two years, according to new documents obtained by KRDO, and that led to the seizure of pounds upon pounds of narcotics. We first reported the arrest of William Johns last week, when police The post Stakeout of Colorado Springs auto detail shop led to massive drug seizure appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Poor road conditions in El Paso County catch attention of volunteer advisory group

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A member of the county's 12-person Highway Advisory Commission is speaking out on the revelation earlier this week regarding substandard road conditions. Joe Knieb is an at-large member of the group appointed by county commissioners to provide guidance on policies and issues affecting the county's public works department. El The post Poor road conditions in El Paso County catch attention of volunteer advisory group appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County commissioners take aim at road conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Board of Commissioners expect to hear a report during Tuesday’s meeting about the condition of county roads. The report will come from Kevin Martin, the county’s new executive director of public works. Mastin was unable to provide details before his presentation, but a county official said that it could be The post El Paso County commissioners take aim at road conditions appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

DUI cases could be in limbo due to Colorado Springs Police testing procedures during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new court order from an El Paso County Judge says Colorado Springs Police violated a driver's statutory rights as officers weren't using breathalyzer tests during the pandemic -- now, more than 1,000 DUI cases could be impacted, according to local defense attorneys. In March 2020, CSPD suspended alcohol breath The post DUI cases could be in limbo due to Colorado Springs Police testing procedures during pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Police shut down neighborhood kickball game, cite two adults in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people in the historic Old North End area face charges of obstructing or interfering with traffic in connection with organizing a weekly street kickball game. KRDO The game, involving families and kids, started in 2017 and has been played on the north end of Tejon Street where it dead-ends The post Police shut down neighborhood kickball game, cite two adults in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Nearly two-thirds of El Paso County roads in bad shape, according to public works report Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Board of County Commissioners received an eye-opening update Tuesday about the condition of their roads. According to Kevin Mastin, the county's executive director of public works, 21% of roads are in poor condition and 41% require reconstruction because of potholes, failing pavement or reaching the end of their use The post Nearly two-thirds of El Paso County roads in bad shape, according to public works report Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Burglars break into car at Cottonwood Creek Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a crime of opportunity, and they seized upon the prospect of personal gain. Colorado Springs Police need the public's help to identify two thieves who broke into a car parked at Cottonwood Creek Park -- damaging a door handle as they did -- and stealing items inside, including The post On the Lookout: Burglars break into car at Cottonwood Creek Park appeared first on KRDO.
Woodland Park, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park Interim Police Chief wants to ‘stabilize’ department for next chief

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is new leadership in the Woodland Park Police Department after months of turmoil. Interim Chief Stephen Hasler has been on the job for two weeks and sat down exclusively with 13 Investigates to talk about his vision for helping the department move forward and address community concerns about allegations The post Woodland Park Interim Police Chief wants to ‘stabilize’ department for next chief appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy