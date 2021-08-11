Car and SUV collide in Wayne County

A crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Wayne County, and neighbors say it's becoming a common sight at their intersection.

A car and an SUV collided a little before 4 p.m. in Waymart, where the Owego Turnpike meets Route 296.

The driver of the SUV said she was driving along 296 when the car pulled out in front of her.

Both drivers had minor injuries but will be OK.

People who live nearby say this is the fourth crash to happen in the last few weeks at the intersection.