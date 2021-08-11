Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lordstown Motors pivots to renting space at former GM factory

By Sean O'Kane
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLordstown Motors is looking to essentially loan out some space at the massive former General Motors factory it owns, as the troubled startup gets closer to building its first production-quality Endurance pickup trucks later this year. Interim CEO Angela Strand shared Wednesday that Lordstown is in “serious discussions... with several potential partners” who may build vehicles or do other types of work at the plant alongside the startup — meaning the startup could act like a sort of WeWork for manufacturing.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Burns
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Lordstown Motors#Strategic Partners#Gm#Chevy#Ev#Workhorse#Great News#Oshkosh#Hindenburg Research#The Department Of Justice#Camping World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EconomyTruth About Cars

Ford and GM Feuding Over Names

Last month, General Motors filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Ford’s use of the term BlueCruise for its SAE Level 2 advanced driving assistance suite. GM has argued the phrase is too close to its own SuperCruise system and wants Blue Oval to ditch the name for something else. Ford recently filed a motion asking the US District Court in San Francisco to throw out the case, as it believes the term cruise is common enough to qualify as ubiquitous.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Ford Wants To Sell More Custom Cars

Ford wants more buyers to design their cars online and wait to pick them up as the company builds them rather than have buyers stroll through lots looking for shiny new vehicles to drive home a few days later, reports from Tuesday (August 17) said. Executives are seeking to change...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Strikes Back At GM And Things Could Get Messy

Competition among automakers is expected and necessary. Always has been and always will be. Everyone understands that. But these companies are also super protective of their trademarks. The latest example of this legal hurdle began last month when General Motors sued crosstown rival Ford over the use of the word "cruise."
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Lease Return Rates Down To Just 34 Percent In Q2 2021

For months, the semiconductor chip shortage has caused some strange things to happen in the automotive industry. Thanks to massive production cuts and supply chain challenges, both new and used vehicle inventory are at record lows, while prices remain at record highs. Used vehicle prices are so high that many are selling for at or close to their original MSRP, while many new vehicles are selling for over MSRP. But there’s another unusual side effect from the shortage worth noting as well – Ford lease return rates have plummeted over the last several months, down to just 34 percent in Q2 of 2021.
LawLaw.com

GM Airbag Recall Yields Consumer Class Action in New Jersey

General Motors and other defendants were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court alleging that the company’s trucks and SUVs have defective airbag control units. The lawsuit was brought by Seeger Weiss; Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles; Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-15508, Endress et al v. General Motors LLC et al.
Businesskboi.com

Super Cruise vs. BlueCruise: GM and Ford slug it out in trademark dispute

As General Motors and Ford work to develop self-driving vehicles, their lawyers are busy battling over what they should be allowed to call the technology. Late last month, GM filed a trademark infringement case to block Ford from using the name “BlueCruise” for its soon-to-be-released hands-free driving feature. Ford says...
CarsStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Cramer Comments on Tesla Autopilot Probe

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares traded lower after the clean-energy carmaker said U.S. authorities had opened a formal probe into its autopilot system. Tesla shares fell $31.00, or 4.32%, to close Monday at $686.17. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has identified 31 Tesla accidents over...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Order Bank Currently Sitting At Over 70K Units

It’s no secret that the semiconductor chip shortage has severely hampered Ford’s production, as well as every other automaker on the planet. Ford has struggled to build vehicles and has idled every one of its plants at least once over the last several months, even as the chip supply has slightly improved in recent weeks. At the same time, however, the Ford order bank has swelled as more and more consumers opt to configure their own vehicles rather than wait for them to show up on dealer lots.
Softwaregmauthority.com

GM To Replace Battery Modules In Recalled Chevy Bolt EV Units

General Motors will replace the battery modules in certain Chevy Bolt EV units involved in the battery fire recall campaign. GM issued a recall for certain 2017 to 2019 model year Chevy Bolt EV units last month due to fire risks. Vehicles involved in the campaign were repaired under an earlier recall issued late last year, however GM was forced to recall the vehicles again after it received at least two more reports of fires in vehicles that had already been fixed.
CarsPosted by
Reuters

General Motors to replace battery modules for some Bolt electric vehicles after fire risks

(Reuters) - Automaker General Motors Co said it will replace all battery modules in some Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) under a recall announced last month. The module replacements, which could start as early as later this month, come after GM recalled its 2017-2019 model year Bolt battery-powered cars for the second time in less than a year. Two fire incidents were reported after the initial recall, including one in a Bolt that had updated software.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

GM Broadens Battery Replacement to Cover All Recalled Bolts

General Motors now plans to replace all battery modules on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles covered by recall the company announced back in July. The module replacements, which could start this month, follows GM’s announcement this week it was recalling 2017-2019 Bolt battery-powered cars for the second time in less than a year, according to Reuters.
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Fisker, the electric carmaker eyeing partnering with Foxconn, wants a Wisconsin law changed

MOUNT PLEASANT — The cofounder of the electric automaker partnering with Foxconn to possibly build vehicles in Racine County wants a Wisconsin law changed. In an interview with Forbes published this week, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said that a nearly century-old state law could stand in the way of his company and Foxconn deciding to construct vehicles in (and bring jobs to) Mount Pleasant.
Businessbizjournals

Lordstown Motors names Eric Purcell head of quality control

Lordstown Motors Corp. said it's named Eric Purcell as its head of quality control. The Ohio electric truck maker (Nasdaq: RIDE), which last month said it was the target of a U.S. Justice Department probe regarding preorders for its Endurance electric pickup truck for fleet operators, said Purcell joins the company as vice president of global quality. Purcell previously served as director of manufacturing at electric car maker Tesla Inc.
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will General Motors and Ford Spin Off Cruise and Argo AI?

Once upon a time, auto investors wondered if the "legacy" automakers would ever be able to muster the software prowess needed to compete with start-ups developing self-driving vehicles. But some of those old automakers -- notably Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) -- answered that question by saying "maybe we can't beat the start-ups, but we can acquire them." GM acquired San Francisco-based self-driving start-up Cruise in 2016 and Ford funded Pittsburgh-based Argo AI about a year later.
BusinessPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Submits Request To Have GM's Trademark On 'Cruise' Rescinded

Two of the biggest American automakers continue to be at each other's necks recently, and it's all because of one word: cruise. In a report by the Detroit Free Press, Ford Motor Co. is asking the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to rescind General Motors' trademark rights on "Cruise" and "Super Cruise." Ford spokesperson Mike Levine has reflected the news on his Twitter post, which we embedded below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy