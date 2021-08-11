NAU will require masks in classrooms, labs and indoor and outdoor settings without social distancing

While UNH cannot require students or staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination it is requiring masks to be worn in certain indoor settings effective immediately. The school's guidelines come as Stafford County along with the rest of the counties that make up the Seacoast meet the CDC's criteria for “substantial or high transmission" and recommends everyone regardless of vaccination status wear a mask indoors in public places. There is no mask mandate in effect in New Hampshire but schools, colleges and businesses can implement their own policies.