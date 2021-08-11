NAU will require masks in classrooms, labs and indoor and outdoor settings without social distancing
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Northern Arizona University announced Wednesday the school will require masks in all classrooms and teaching and research labs and other indoor and outdoor settings where physical distancing may not be possible regardless of vaccination status to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Arizona State University also announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required inside all classrooms as well as teaching and research labs.www.abc15.com
Comments / 0