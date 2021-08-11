Cancel
NAU will require masks in classrooms, labs and indoor and outdoor settings without social distancing

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, AZ — Northern Arizona University announced Wednesday the school will require masks in all classrooms and teaching and research labs and other indoor and outdoor settings where physical distancing may not be possible regardless of vaccination status to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Arizona State University also announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required inside all classrooms as well as teaching and research labs.

Hanover, NHDartmouth

College reinstates indoor mask mandate, but will not impose gathering limits or distancing requirements

The College announced Thursday that even fully vaccinated individuals will need to wear masks indoors in public spaces. The College officially reinstated its indoor mask mandate Thursday, following new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and similar measures adopted by the town of Hanover due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. However, as of now, physical distancing and restrictions on gathering size will not be imposed, nor will the outdoor masking requirement be reinstated, according to interim provost David Kotz.
Madison, WIedgewood.edu

Masks Required Indoors on Campus

Madison, Wis. (August 5, 2021) – Edgewood College announced students, faculty, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks when inside campus buildings. The updated protocol comes in response to a national trend of an increase in COVID-19 cases, attributed to the Delta variant. “While we have heeded the...
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

UTC to require masks inside classrooms this fall semester

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – UTC students will be required to wear masks at all indoor locations on the campus for the fall semester, according to the University of Tennessee. A release says campuses will begin the fall semester “with masks required in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and any indoor events students are required to attend.”
Wichita, KSclassiccountry1070.com

WSU to Require Masks in Classrooms and Laboratories

Wichita State University will be requiring masks in its classrooms and laboratories come Fall. President Rick Muma said Monday that the requirement will be effective immediately for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. He added that masks will be encouraged in all other indoor...
Manchester, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

UNH Brings Back Mask Requirements in Some Indoor Settings

While UNH cannot require students or staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination it is requiring masks to be worn in certain indoor settings effective immediately. The school's guidelines come as Stafford County along with the rest of the counties that make up the Seacoast meet the CDC's criteria for “substantial or high transmission" and recommends everyone regardless of vaccination status wear a mask indoors in public places. There is no mask mandate in effect in New Hampshire but schools, colleges and businesses can implement their own policies.
Arizona Statetucson.com

University of Arizona joins ASU, NAU in campus mask requirement

PHOENIX — All three Arizona universities said Wednesday they are going to require face masks on campus in certain situations, regardless of new state legislation apparently designed to preclude them from doing that. And more than half the Republican state legislators are asking Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funds from...
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

University of Lynchburg to require masks in classrooms

Students and faculty at the University of Lynchburg must wear a mask in classroom settings beginning Wednesday, according to a Tuesday announcement from the university. "I am delighted to see that all within our community — students, faculty and staff — have returned safely for the opening of the fall semester. Our collective challenge now is to keep everyone safe and to keep our campus virus-free," Alison Morrison-Shetlar, president of the university, said in a message to the campus community.
CollegesAZFamily

ASU, NAU, UArizona to require masks in classrooms at start of school year

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With back-to-school around the corner and students filing in for a new school year, students at Arizona's three public universities will be required to wear face masks in certain indoor areas. Arizona State University was the first to change its policy on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after saying it would only "strongly recommend masks" indoors.
EducationArizona Daily Sun

NAU, ASU require masks; GOP lawmakers slam K-12 schools that do

PHOENIX — Stark differences in approaches to surging Arizona coronavirus cases continued to appear Wednesday as more medical providers and education institutions announced new measures to stop COVID-19 from spreading and Republican state lawmakers urged the governor to punish local school districts that require students to wear masks. The developments...
Phoenix, AZpinalcentral.com

ASU, NAU, UA to require face masks despite state law

PHOENIX -- All three of the state's universities said Wednesday they are going to require face masks on campus in certain situations, regardless of new legislation apparently designed to preclude them from doing that. And more than half the Republican state legislators are asking Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funds...
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Education groups sue Arizona over mask mandate ban

PHOENIX — A coalition of local education groups has filed a lawsuit against the State of Arizona over its ban on mask mandates. The lawsuit was brought on by several groups including the Arizona School Boards Association and the Arizona Education Association. They claim a new law, which prohibits public...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

MASKS REQUIRED | Texarkana and Hope campuses of University of Arkansas will enforce mask mandates in indoor settings beginning Thursday

HOPE, Ark. — Effective Thursday, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is requiring masks in all campus indoor settings, including hallways, classrooms, common areas and shared spaces of all buildings. Personal offices are excluded when alone. "It has become necessary that UAHT take an active role in maintaining the safety of...
CollegesShorthorn

UTA to reduce classroom density for first two weeks of fall semester to maintain social distancing

UTA will reduce classroom density to maintain social distancing for the first two weeks of fall classes, according to a universitywide email Monday. Faculty will rotate student attendance for on-campus classes. They will inform students of their plan no later than Aug. 23. Attendance rotation will not be needed for small classes and those with enrollment less than 50% of the classroom size. The university will reassess this plan and announce any updates before Sept. 8.

