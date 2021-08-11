Button City Review
Cute but boring. That’s the best way to describe Button City. It’s a shame, too, because this hyper-cutesy adventure game has all the makings of an indie darling: adorable characters, a bright, bold colour palette, and even a plot that focuses on video games, of all things. But making your way through Button City‘s meandering story is, for the most part, a drag; and spending time in its minigames – a key feature – is boring at best and frustrating at worst.www.gamespew.com
Comments / 0