Button City Review

It's the golden age of exploration and you've just touched down in a strange, forgotten land. You've heard tale of six lost cities scattered throughout the wilds, and you've made up your mind: you're going to go out and explore them. Whether for fame, fortune, or just the thrill of the unknown, your course is set. But other intrepid explorers like yourself have also started their expeditions, and in many ways their fate is tied up with your own. Which of these lost cities will you set out to explore? Which will you stake your reputation (and finances) on, and which will you leave behind for other adventurers? These are the questions you're tasked with answering as you roll the dice in Lost Cities: Roll & Write.