Button City Review

By Kim Snaith
gamespew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCute but boring. That’s the best way to describe Button City. It’s a shame, too, because this hyper-cutesy adventure game has all the makings of an indie darling: adorable characters, a bright, bold colour palette, and even a plot that focuses on video games, of all things. But making your way through Button City‘s meandering story is, for the most part, a drag; and spending time in its minigames – a key feature – is boring at best and frustrating at worst.

