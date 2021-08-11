Cancel
'The Green Knight' Review With Casey

upr.org
 6 days ago

Director David Lowery is not a stranger to experimental or cerebral filmmaking, with his most popular example being the 2017 film, A Ghost Story. His latest experiment, The Green Knight, is adapted from the 14th century Middle English poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, about a member of King Arthur's court in the middle ages who accepts the challenge to a game of beheading from the magical Green Knight, and a bargain to reunite one year in the future. This bargain sends the reluctant hero on a quest through the foggy English countryside where he tests his wits, strength, and virtue.

www.upr.org

THE GREEN KNIGHT: A Journey That Travels At Its Own Pace

As far as Arthurian legends go, The Green Knight is an immersive, beautifully photographed if sometimes frustratingly structured fantasy adaptation. As far as David Lowery films go, it’s easily his best (though this evaluation comes from someone who was never a fan). Taken from the legend of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” there are many departures and adjustments to the final film and having read and watched either, I can say that Lowery’s approach is commendable in its surprisingly authentic blending of Pagan and Christian ritual and beliefs that are always in the backdrop of Arthurian legends. He also maintains a nice portion of the humor and silliness of the original tale while deepening and intensifying themes of destiny, honesty, and courage that are part of chivalric traditions.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Everything You Need to Know About A24’s ‘The Green Knight’

A24 seldom fails to invoke emotion in their viewers with any film they release and David Lowery’s The Green Knight seamlessly follows suit. In true minimalist horror fashion, we are gifted with a medieval fantasy with lots of room for ambiguity and lingering questions; which led me to watch it twice. From Dev Patel starring as Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, to an unconventional Arthurian journey, to the immense amount of witchcraft, and even down to the color scheming, the film beautifully envelops elements of the 14th century poem it’s based on while creating its own narrative of a nearly hopeless protagonist; The Green Knight is constructed to make you feel its hero’s failure and shame all while taking you through the journey of his search for greatness.
Moviestonemadison.com

"The Green Knight" revels in rich introspection rather than action set pieces

David Lowery’s hotly anticipated fantasy adventure, playing at AMC and Marcus theaters now, is a medieval allegory that flips the hero’s journey on its head. Photo: Adorned in golden robes, Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) sits on a throne and faces the camera in a state of meditative concentration. He holds a bronze scepter and spherical object of 14th century nobility.
Movieswordonfire.org

Tailored to Our Time, but “The Green Knight” Is Still Worth It

It feels good to be back at the movies, and it feels particularly good to see a visual spectacle as rich as The Green Knight, David Lowery’s new interpretation of the fourteenth-century Middle English poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. The vibe is part Excalibur, part Terry Gilliam, and part Wes Anderson—an offbeat adventure unlike anything I have seen recently. For those who have not read the poem, which is chockablock with Catholic imagery and prescriptive of Christian virtue, I recommend you pick it up in conjunction with watching what Lowery does with it. J.R.R. Tolkien’s translation is a particular gem that anyone can enjoy, but there are straightforward prose renderings of it too. I am currently thumbing through the Penguin Classics’ verse translation by Brian Stone, which I used as an undergraduate.
Books & LiteratureSun-Gazette

‘Green Knight’ too great a departure from source

“Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” is a 14th-century narrative poem set in the Arthurian age. One of my all-time favorite books, it tells of a brave and noble warrior on a likely-fatal quest — but no one knows who wrote it. If that anonymous poet could see the new...
MoviesMic

The Green Knight is a piercing masterpiece about what makes a hero

(This story contains slight spoilers for The Green Knight.) It was early on in The Green Knight when I began to think, rather unexpectedly, of Simone Biles. Not long into the film, King Arthur (Sean Harris), the uncle of Sir Gawain, the wayward protagonist of David Lowery’s staggeringly audacious new work, wonders if it’s such a bad thing to want greatness for his nephew. Gawain (a stellar Dev Patel working at full capacity), at this point just a hard-partying young man shrugging off the expectations of his becoming a knight, does not believe he is destined for such a thing. More specifically, he seems to be afraid of what it takes to be great.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Madness for The Green Knight: it can be seen on a streaming platform for only one day

The race of Dev Patel It grows by leaps and bounds and is already establishing itself as one of the most relevant players in the industry. The star of blockbuster movies like Who wants to be a millionaire? Y A way home will now be in charge of playing Gawain in The Green Knight (translated for Latin America as The Green Knight). The film is distributed by A24 And it will have a peculiarity: only one night will be shown.
MoviesObserver

How the Costumes of ‘The Green Knight’ Helped Tell Its Magical, Surreal Story

After sketching what would become The Green Knight’s most defining image, an open crown adorned with metal plates and an angelic, vertical halo attached to the back, costume designer Malgosia Turzanska (Stranger Things, Hell or High Water) knew right away that this is what they would look like, what she wasn’t sure about, was if it would work. “I was like, how the hell is that gonna go on someone’s head?,” the designer told Observer over Zoom.
Video GamesPolygon

We faced the Green Knight in the movie’s tabletop RPG

The 14th-century British legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight inspired David Lowrey’s lyrical and moody The Green Knight. That film has inspired a throwback tabletop role-playing game in the vein of Dungeons & Dragons, a game which we have played the latest episode of Overboard. We played the...
MoviesVulture

The Swashbuckling Fantasy of Dev Patel in The Green Knight

“I see legends,” Gawain says to his uncle, King Arthur, as they look around a room full of aging heroes. “Do not take your place among them idly,” Queen Guinevere responds. Gawain, played by Dev Patel, takes her words to heart and sets off on a quest — the kind of quest that places Patel at the center of an illustrious interpretation of famous English literature. The kind of quest that has, historically, placed white performers at its center.
MoviesDaily Californian

David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight’ decapitates medieval expectations

Movie fans and literature buffs, rejoice. Midsummer is here, and with it, the coming of writer/director David Lowery’s take on one of the most essential tales of Arthurian legend — and one of the most immensely satisfying adaptations ever to grace the screen. Lowery’s latest, the A24-produced “The Green Knight,”...
MoviesThe Ringer

The Cold, Brutal Grandeur of ‘The Green Knight’

“Standing on the shoulders of giants leaves me cold,” sang Michael Stipe on R.E.M.’s 1987 ballad “King of Birds,” updating a 12th century epigram about the need to draw inspiration from titans of the past. The twist, however, is that the song’s narrator stubbornly wants to find an “idea to call [his own].”
Books & Literaturewcexaminer.com

'Green Knight' a mesmerizing medieval fantasy

An epic fantasy adventure based on a timeless Arthurian legend, ‘The Green Knight’ tells the tale of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.
Beauty & FashionNewsTimes

How 'The Green Knight' Makeup Team Transformed Actor Ralph Ineson

The eponymous mythical entity in David Lowery’s Arthurian reinterpretation “The Green Knight” was as tactile on set as it appears on screen. Imposing and oaken, this embodiment of the unknown (death and nature) is played by actor Ralph Ineson (“The Witch”) with masterful prosthetics from seasoned makeup effects artist Barrie Gower (“Game of Thrones”) and his team at BGFX, the London-based company he co-founded with his wife Sarah Gower.

