STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BLUE EARTH FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Grant Emanuel Peterson a/k/a Grant E. Peterson, Decedent Court File No. 07-PR-21-2312

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 401 Carver Road, Mankato, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 12, 2004, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Christie Lou Jones, whose address is 108 Oxford Path, Mankato, MN 56001 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.