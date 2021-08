If there’s one thing that can be counted on in the gaming industry, it’s that the Australian Classification Board will be pretty harsh when it comes to rating and, on occasion, banning games. From Disco Elysium’s brief ban down under due to its depictions of drug use, violence and crime to the more recent banning of Devolver Digital’s Sludge Life for… well, just about everything, there’s been a long history of the Australian Classification Board flat out refusing to rate games for more mature themes and content. Now, the upcoming Halo Infinite has been given an official rating by the board, along with a confirmation of which languages the game will be available in.