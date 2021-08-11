New Fire Sparks Evacuation Warnings In Yuba County

BROWNSVILLE (CBS13) — A new fire has sparked an evacuation warning near the areas of Brownsville and Oregon House in Yuba County on Wednesday.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s office, the fire started along Willow Glen Road this afternoon in the area of Pine Ridge Way and was moving north.

Zone YUB-E094 is being advised to prepare to evacuate. This area encompasses much of the space between Oregon House up north to Brownsville and just west of Frenchtown. You can view a map of evacuation status here .

Further details on the fire were not yet available.

