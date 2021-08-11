Cancel
NFL prevents Texans from closing camp early to cut off media access

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans attempted to end open training camp practices to cut down on media access. The NFL told them they couldn't do that. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the Texans told reporters that Wednesday would be the final day before the team switched to regular-season mode Thursday. Per NFL policy, however, "all daily practices must be open in their entirety to local media through Aug. 26," putting the kibosh on Houston's attempts to keep reporters away.

