Flood Advisory issued for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bucks; Chester; Delaware; Lehigh; Montgomery; Northampton; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware Southwestern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Northern Salem County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania South Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a line of thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of around 1 inch are occuring with this line. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Philadelphia, Allentown, Wilmington, West Chester, Bethlehem, Norristown, Chester, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, and East Norriton. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 344. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 15 and 23. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 49 and 66. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 339. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 6. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 59.