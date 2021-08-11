Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ERIE AND EASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 704 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Findley Lake to 6 miles east of Guys Mills to 6 miles northwest of Grove City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Meadville, Corry, Titusville, North East, Union City, Cambridge Springs, Waterford, Wattsburg, Riceville, Lincolnville, Canadohta Lake, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Hydetown, Mill Village, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg, Elgin and Woodcock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
City
Glen Mills, PA
City
Union City, PA
City
Waterford, PA
City
Guys Mills, PA
City
Corry, PA
City
Meadville, PA
City
Riceville, PA
City
Titusville, PA
City
Grove City, PA
City
Cambridge Springs, PA
City
Elgin, PA
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#Elgin And Woodcock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas adding five mortuary trailers as COVID-19 cases rise

The federal government is working to fulfill a request from Texas for five mobile mortuary trailers as state health officials expect the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths to rise amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Texas State Department of Health spokesperson Douglas Loveday said in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy