Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ERIE AND EASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 704 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Findley Lake to 6 miles east of Guys Mills to 6 miles northwest of Grove City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Meadville, Corry, Titusville, North East, Union City, Cambridge Springs, Waterford, Wattsburg, Riceville, Lincolnville, Canadohta Lake, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Hydetown, Mill Village, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg, Elgin and Woodcock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH