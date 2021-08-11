Cancel
Dixie Fire scorches more than 500,000 acres

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massive fire is sending clouds of pollutants across the country. New satellite images show the scope of the devastation after the blaze wiped away entire neighborhoods and leveled countless historic homes and businesses.Aug. 11, 2021.

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Homes#Dixie Fire
