Dixie Fire scorches more than 500,000 acres

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two lightning-caused wildfires in Trinity County in upper Northern California jumped in size over the past 24 hours to more than 21,000 acres combined.
The McFarland Fire was burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest south of Highway 36 about and about 45 miles southwest of Redding. The National Forest Service said as of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday the fire had burned 15,925 acres with 5% containment.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the areas of Cedar Flat and an evacuation warning for the area of Burnt Ranch due to the Monument...
