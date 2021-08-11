Cancel
Military

Afghan soldiers in Kunduz surrender as Taliban seizes more cities

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Afghan soldiers under siege at the Kunduz Airport reportedly surrendered to the Taliban. By some estimates, the Taliban now controls 65 percent of Afghanistan.Aug. 11, 2021.

