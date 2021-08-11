Lesson for the day. Be kind. Always.

I took my morning power walk this morning and I brought my yoga matt with me and managed to sit and do my breath meditation in the high grass as the waters of the Hudson joined me in relaxing for a minute. Both of us emptied our mind of all the insanity that the day was likely going to bring and just for that moment in time we concentrated on breathing. Nothing else, nothing more. There is something terribly simple yet amazingly important about just concentrating on your breathing. Closing your eyes, breathing in, breathing out, and listening to your body.