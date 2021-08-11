Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lesson for the day. Be kind. Always.

By great2bahokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Olympics, Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment accidentally showed up to the wrong venue for his race. A young woman gave him taxi money to get to the right stadium. Then, he tracked down the woman to say thank you.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hansle Parchment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Race#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsstocktonsentinel.com

THE ALWAYS-POPULAR

THE ALWAYS-POPULAR Ranch Rodeo kicked off the 2021 Rooks County Free Fair on a very hot Sunday afternoon. The Dirty Dan and The Boys team from the Plainville-Natoma area won the Trailer Loading event. They are from left: Adam Zeigler, Jarrett Harmon, Brady Karaffa and Dan Prouse.
Skin Caremusingsofamuse.com

A Moment Of Breath Meditation Followed By Some Skincare Always Helps to Start the Day

I took my morning power walk this morning and I brought my yoga matt with me and managed to sit and do my breath meditation in the high grass as the waters of the Hudson joined me in relaxing for a minute. Both of us emptied our mind of all the insanity that the day was likely going to bring and just for that moment in time we concentrated on breathing. Nothing else, nothing more. There is something terribly simple yet amazingly important about just concentrating on your breathing. Closing your eyes, breathing in, breathing out, and listening to your body.
Hobbiesthreeriverspublishing.com

Camping with grandkids is always inspiring

“Nature breeds curiosity; it helps to grow explorers rather than robots. It reminds us that we are part of something bigger. It grounds us, calms us.” - Ben Palmer-Fry I recently enjoyed a three-day camping trip into the Paddy Creek Wilderness Area near Licking, Missouri with three of my grandchildren and a friend. Seven-year-old Jaryd Cooper experienced his first overnight camping trip without his parents. His 11-year-old sister, Ally, a bit more experienced, came along as well. Their cousin, 10-year-old Ronnie Cooper Austin, traveled from St. Charles, along with his 12-year-old friend Nick Besancenez. I knew the kids would love the remote camping, clear creek swimming, hiking and bike riding. What I came away with was a new inspiration about life and rejuvenation of spirit about our kids of today.
Golfsportswar.com

If you are a glutton for punishment go play Paul McBeth's new course near

Addictive for sure, we've played a ton during the past 2 years -- bocohoo 08/16/2021 12:33PM. If you are a glutton for punishment go play Paul McBeth's new course near -- bocohoo 08/16/2021 12:34PM. Walnut Creek, which I alluded to below. About 12 minutes straight -- jdubforwahoowa 08/16/2021 12:26PM. Yup....
Sportssportswar.com

Decker is ridiculous. Doing amazing things at his age.

Good luck. Hurst goes low regularly. Grind it. & congrats!** -- ColoVT82 08/17/2021 7:14PM. Decker is ridiculous. Doing amazing things at his age. ** -- ModerateHokie 08/17/2021 9:08PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Sportssportswar.com

Not only that, I guarantee you every game at least a dozen fans have their

Phones knocked out of their hands onto the concrete below. And then maybe have them trampled by unknowing fans coming in from behind. With all the messing with the phone you have to do & people jostling each other at a crowded gate---it's bound to happen, every game. Carla Williams or the ticket office ought to have to pay for every phone damaged during these unnecessary "contactless" encounters. Then we'll see how much money UVA is saving on this wonderful favor they're doing for us.
Sportssportswar.com

Chefs only read paper tickets.:)

FWIW-- Final 4 tickets at US Bank Stadium were electronic--that seemed to -- SixWahoos 08/19/2021 09:40AM. Not for everyone... signed, chef's paper tickets for both games. ** -- chefhoo 08/19/2021 10:24AM. I can't remember the last time I used a paper ticket for anything -- GtownHoo 08/19/2021 09:45AM. Outdated or...
Sportssportswar.com

Is that truly their only solution? Asinine

It's hitting fans, a few at a time, that ticketing is vastly different now. -- UVAFan2626 08/17/2021 12:27PM. I linked this below, but here are all of the things you need to know. -- Kris. I actually used the digital tickets for the last bball game vs louisville -- THECZAR...
Combat Sportssportswar.com

Hell yes! BA with 59 sec pin!

BA quickly got double unders …and then executed a beautiful suplex. The kid almost rolled through it but Bryce had a tight headlock. It was only a matter of time.
Sportssportswar.com

I transfer Ticketmaster tix all the time by screenshotting and texting it.

This expressly says you cannot transfer that way. Based on the FAQs on the ticket site it appears the transferee must have a UVA ticket account. Is that not the case? If not, perhaps some of your ire should be directed at the people running the site for shitty communication skills. I have tickets I want to transfer to my guests but don't want to force them to set up an account with UVA that gets them spammed to death for coming to a game.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Drinkssportswar.com

Actually a case of Bud light. Only down a few cans.

Had a sour beer on a very hot day - pretty darn refreshing IMHO :) ** -- FfxStationHokie 08/17/2021 3:15PM. Did he go the normal path(keystone, beast) or defy expectations? ** -- One4VT 08/17/2021 3:02PM. Actually a case of Bud light. Only down a few cans. -- GreenvilleVT 08/17/2021 3:01PM.
Christ Jesusaveryjournal.com

Puzzled?!?

Most of us enjoy stimulating our brain through brain teasers and puzzles. They are fun to work, but can also by frustrating at the same time. There’s only one way they fit together and sometimes it’s hard to see the bigger picture unless we are looking at the end result on the box. Often times, we quit in the middle and decide it was just too hard to complete.
Gamblingsportswar.com

Good luck.....

Could have been worse. You could have drawn Decker. As it is you can get a piece of him in the finals. ;-) Lot of strong players top to bottom it looks like so just like the SEAL saying, the only easy day will be yesterday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy