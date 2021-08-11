Lesson for the day. Be kind. Always.

“Nature breeds curiosity; it helps to grow explorers rather than robots. It reminds us that we are part of something bigger. It grounds us, calms us.” - Ben Palmer-Fry I recently enjoyed a three-day camping trip into the Paddy Creek Wilderness Area near Licking, Missouri with three of my grandchildren and a friend. Seven-year-old Jaryd Cooper experienced his first overnight camping trip without his parents. His 11-year-old sister, Ally, a bit more experienced, came along as well. Their cousin, 10-year-old Ronnie Cooper Austin, traveled from St. Charles, along with his 12-year-old friend Nick Besancenez. I knew the kids would love the remote camping, clear creek swimming, hiking and bike riding. What I came away with was a new inspiration about life and rejuvenation of spirit about our kids of today.
