Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm

Sulphur Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Observed Swerving, Throwing Objects From Vehicle. On August 15, 2021, around 9:00 a.m., a Trooper with Louisiana State Police Troop D was proactively patrolling when he observed a Honda SUV traveling south on LA Hwy 27 (Beglis Parkway) just south of I-10 in Sulphur. The SUV was reportedly swerving all over the roadway, and the driver was observed discarding a bottle from the vehicle. The drive was later identified as 38-year-old Dennis Dwayne Larue of Sulphur. The trooper observed obvious signs of impairment while speaking to Larue and placed him under arrest. Larue was charged with DWI 4th offense (based upon the number of DWI arrests in the last 10 years), refusal to submit to a chemical test or tests, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense, improper lane usage, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and littering, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with a bond set at $50,300.00.