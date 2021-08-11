Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm
Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – Sirtajro Tourei Heard, 31, of Shreveport, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 69 months (5 years, 9 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.calcasieu.info
Comments / 0