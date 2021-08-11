Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 6 days ago
Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – Sirtajro Tourei Heard, 31, of Shreveport, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 69 months (5 years, 9 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

