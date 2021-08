HTH might seem like it stands for many things, but it’s mostly used to lend a helping hand online. Here’s what HTH means, the history of the term, and how you can use it. HTH stands for either “Hope this helps” or “Happy to help.” It’s often used on the internet to either provide assistance or respond to someone thanking you for your assistance. How do you tell which is which? Here are two examples of HTH in action: