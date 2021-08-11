Cancel
Gov. Tom Wolf: Vaccinate or test beginning Sept. 7

By The Center Square
Vaccinate or test is the word for some state workers from Gov. Tom Wolf, according to this story from The Center Square. Workers at state-run health care facilities and prisons must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly beginning Sept. 7, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Wolf said boosting the...

