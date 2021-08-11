Frank the Tank from Barstool Sports just accepted my LinkedIn invite.

Barstool Sports, the popular and controversial sports media and betting company, is in advanced talks with Major League Baseball on a deal to livestream games starting next season, Variety confirmed. The talks were first reported by the New York Post. Sources familiar with the discussions emphasized that multiple parties have expressed interest in nabbing the rights to the two-game weekday MLB rights package beginning with the 2022 season, previously carried on ESPN. An MLB rep declined to comment. On Twitter, Barstool president Dave “El Presidente” Portnoy responded to the report by writing, “No comment,” adding: “Also / Momma….there goes that man again.” Along...