If you love 90's Country you will not want to miss a unique show set to come to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. When you think back to all that great 90's Country music you grew up with, songs like "I Feel Lucky," "Passionate Kisses," "Down at the Twist and Shout," and so many more by Mary Chapin Carpenter are certainly a part of that 90's playlist in your head. You will get to see Mary perform some of those songs when she comes to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Friday, October 1st as part of a unique show lineup with Marc Cohn (Remember his signature hit "Walking In Memphis?") and Shawn Colvin.