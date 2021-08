When it comes to buying food, and especially when it comes to eating out, it's always a toss-up between cheap but risky, or the safe but expensive. This isn't to say that you can't enjoy a good seafood meal without breaking the bank or visiting urgent care. Red Lobster is well-known for being a seafood restaurant that's both filling but not too terribly expensive, and served in a comfortable, clean atmosphere that creates an ambiance of enjoying a good meal.