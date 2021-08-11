Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

I wonder if he’s wearing pantyhose now.

By TexasGobbler Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is this member of the Bunch Formation species thinking at this, moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 08/11/2021 5:01PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pantyhose#Log In#The Bunch Formation
Related
Lifestylesportswar.com

As long as he is wearing a mask he'll be ok

Dude walking in hood exercising with sweat pants/shirt/hoodie -- FfxStationHokie 08/13/2021 1:30PM. I have a neighbor who runs up and down the street in hoodie vest and tights -- Happy Dog 08/13/2021 4:24PM. Back in the Starter era I attended some hs bb games and the gyms were -- IB4TECH...
Hair Caresportswar.com

Makes him look taller, which I guess is why he did it.

Personally, I like this new haircut for Guy! Much better than the bun, or -- OU1973 08/15/2021 10:35PM. Makes him look taller, which I guess is why he did it. ** -- LeadingEdge 08/16/2021 12:00AM. Personally, I like the three he just hit, and the commentator’s comment! ** -- OU1973...
CelebritiesPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Amy Fell In The Shower & Doesn’t Think She Will Ever Recover

Amy had a pretty big fall recently, and she's worried that she won't ever recover from it. She shared during The Bobby Bones Show that she was getting out of the shower, and the bath mat that is usually on the floor was being washed. Because of that, the floor was super slippery, so when Amy stepped down she fell immediately. She said the whole situation was super traumatic for her because she saw everything flash before her as she fell. As soon as she hit the ground, everything started hurting and she added that everything is still hurting her. Luckily, she didn't hit her head, she fell on her butt, hips, and elbow.
MusicNME

Slipknot’s Clown says even without COVID, he won’t ever stop wearing a mask

Slipknot‘s Shawn “Clown” Crahan has said he will continue to wear protective face masks even if the risks surrounding COVID-19 one day dissipate. In a new interview with Forbes, the percussionist said: “I’m not ever going to stop wearing a mask, COVID or not. I’ve been in this business 25 years, and people are filthy all over the world.
Video GamesDestructoid

Wonder Woman is coming to Fortnite, and I’m wondering why the hell she doesn’t have the invisible jet

This past week, Superman entered the Fortnite fray as part of the season pass, through a fun series of quests that only took an afternoon to complete. Now, Wonder Woman is helping shore up the Justice League roster, but unfortunately she’s arriving as a paid add-on. Oh, and without the invisible jet, which is the most obvious glider for her. What?! That was such an obvious tee up.
sportswar.com

I hope that he does well...for himself..he's paid his dues

From the outside looking-in, he's remained steady through a fair amount of turmoil and change...From transferring-in, waiting the bench, broken toes, covid and preparation...Just pulling for him to work-thru the bumps, stay focused and shine.
sportswar.com

Glad you were able to see the house and go inside.

I can somewhat relate. House in which I spent first 18 years of my life is in somewhat bad shape. My older brother bought my third and other brother's third after Mom died about 15 years ago. He's a borderline hoarder, and did not take care of it. He is now in a small group home after having some health issues (strokes, heart problem, etc.). Younger brother and I have to figure out what to do with it as we now have guardianship and conservatorship over the older brother. I love my brother, but on some level it does anger me somewhat that he did not take care of the house. My father built it himself in the 50's and took a lot of pride in it. I do not enjoy going in that house now. It was a great place to grow up. It was a modest, average size house, but on a small lake on the edge of town. We fished, boated, swam, etc. - even ice skated on the lake occasionally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy