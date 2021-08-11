I wonder if he’s wearing pantyhose now.

I can somewhat relate. House in which I spent first 18 years of my life is in somewhat bad shape. My older brother bought my third and other brother's third after Mom died about 15 years ago. He's a borderline hoarder, and did not take care of it. He is now in a small group home after having some health issues (strokes, heart problem, etc.). Younger brother and I have to figure out what to do with it as we now have guardianship and conservatorship over the older brother. I love my brother, but on some level it does anger me somewhat that he did not take care of the house. My father built it himself in the 50's and took a lot of pride in it. I do not enjoy going in that house now. It was a great place to grow up. It was a modest, average size house, but on a small lake on the edge of town. We fished, boated, swam, etc. - even ice skated on the lake occasionally.