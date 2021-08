Bungie has outlined a raft of Destiny 2 balance changes coming August 24 with the launch of season 15, and almost every popular and unpopular subclass is getting adjustments. Before we get out into the weeds of Light and Stasis, let's first appreciate a highly requested, long-awaited quality of life feature that's also coming next season: the option to map your special melee to a different button than your normal melee. No more unwittingly teleporting in for a normal melee against an explosive enemy that you meant to hit with a throwing knife. By enabling and remapping the new charged and uncharged melee options in the control settings, you can guarantee that you always use the right flavor of punch. You can still keep the old auto-melee system if you want, but for a lot of players, this will be a welcome change.