Chicago Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez has the makings of a future closer

By Mia Perlman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis upcoming Friday will mark two weeks since this year’s MLB trade deadline. As we all know, for the Chicago Cubs, this deadline was eventful, to say the least, as the North Siders sent several of their best and most notable players packing. Beloved fan-favorites Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo found themselves headed to the Big Apple in deals with the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, respectively. In addition, jack-of-all trades and former MVP Kris Bryant, who had been at the center of this season’s swirling trade rumors, found himself suiting up for the San Francisco Giants.

cubbiescrib.com

MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Oakland A’s Announce Update On Chris Bassitt After Scary Injury

On Tuesday night, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt suffered every pitcher’s worst nightmare. In the bottom of the second inning, Bassitt pitched to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Unfortunately, Goodwin made hard contact and the ball came right back at Bassitt, who had little time to react. The ball hit...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Cubs OF Prospect Greg Deichmann Makes His Major League Debut

This afternoon, the Chicago Cubs are hosting the White Sox for the first of three games at Wrigley Field (they’ll play three on the South Side of town later this month). The Cubs aren’t playing for much right now, but they can help spoil the White Sox season a bit … given the Sox big divisional lead, the Cubs can’t really knock them out of the playoff race, but they can weaken their playoff positioning. And that’s good enough for me. Here’s David Ross’ lineup for the opener, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound for the Cubs and Lance Lynn on the mound for the Sox.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy: Chicago Cubs

It’s late in the summer and we’re heading into our first round of the Crosstown Classic. Is it me, or does it feel really late this season? At least they’re doing it on the weekend now instead of traditionally doing it during the week. Like it would make people less drunk or something. I don't know why MLB schedules things the way it does, but sometimes it feels like a roll of a dice.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt drilled by line drive on horrifying play

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt has been hit by a line drive against the Chicago White Sox. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. Bassitt collapsed to the ground in a hurry, holding his face after it made solid contact with the baseball. The A’s have yet to give an update on his condition.
MLBESPN

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

A-grounded out for Davies in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Kinley in the 6th. c-struck out for Megill in the 8th. d-struck out for Bowden in the 8th. LOB--Chicago 3, Colorado 5. 2B--Schwindel (1), Bote (7), Heyward (12), Story 2 (23), McMahon (20), Díaz (8), Hilliard (2), Rodgers (7). HR--Happ (11), off Freeland; Díaz (12), off Davies; Hilliard (6), off Davies. RBI--Heyward 2 (22), Happ (27), Contreras (38), Bote (28), Díaz 4 (27), Hilliard 4 (13), Tapia (44), Cron 3 (46), Story (49). S--Freeland.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Craig Kimbrel trade looking better and better

In a July 30 trade deadline move that only poured salt in the wound as the core was diminishing before everybody’s eyes, Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel was sent to the Chicago White Sox in return for Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal. When Kimbrel was on the North Side this...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chris Bassitt takes line drive to face in frightening incident

Every pitcher’s biggest nightmare is a hard line drive right through the box. After the follow through, and with how hard a ball can be hit, there is virtually no time to react. You have to hope that the ball either misses or somehow finds the glove, with that line drive just being another near miss.
MLBESPN

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6

E--Duffy (2). DP--Chicago (A) 0, Chicago (N) 2. LOB--Chicago (A) 10, Chicago (N) 8. 2B--Jiménez (2), Engel (6), Happ (10), Ortega (7). HR--Hernandez (1), Goodwin (7), Romine (1), Schwindel (1). SB--Engel 2 (6), Moncada (3), Fargas (1), Duffy (4). SF--Bote (2). Lynn pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Rodríguez...
MLBchatsports.com

Cub Tracks embraces the future

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. I’d like to say that I have good news, but I dislike lying. Am personally inclined toward Buster Olney’s point of view — the Cubs’ organization strikes me as one that would be uncomfortable to work in. There seems to be a lot of backbiting and fingerpointing and lack of assuming responsibility by responsible parties, and I’m seeing an effort to blame everything on the departed players. My view is that such philosophy generally devolves from the top.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Alex Cora’s comments after Yankees sweep aren’t good enough

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s comments fell flat after they were swept by the New York Yankees in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Boston Red Sox looked like the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series in the first half of the season. But the franchise has been on the decline so far in the second half of the 2021 campaign, as they not only lost first place in the AL East, but they also got leapfrogged by the New York Yankees following their doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.
MLBESPN

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2

A-flied out for Romine in the 6th. b-struck out for Boxberger in the 7th. c-singled for Morgan in the 7th. 1-ran for Happ in the 7th. E--García (5), Peralta (4). LOB--Milwaukee 5, Chicago 9. 2B--Escobar (3), Schwindel (2). HR--Adames (16), off Steele; García (20), off Steele; Cain (4), off Megill. RBI--Adames (46), García 2 (69), Cain (18), Wisdom (33), Schwindel (6).
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: This winter might make or break Jed Hoyer

Chicago Cubs management can’t do anything right these days. The trades of three beloved superstars have put Jed Hoyer under the gun. The Cubs roster is gutted, and it’s basically a Triple-A lineup for the remaining 50+ games or so. Fortunately for Hoyer, this winter will give the Cubs a chance to redeem themselves.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Alex Rodriguez’s definitive stance on future for Timberwolves

The future of the Minnesota Timberwolves became questionable after Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore purchased the franchise to become majority owners. The two have roots to New York but find themselves in Minnesota, making some believe a potential move was in the works for the organization. However, according to the...

