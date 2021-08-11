Chicago Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez has the makings of a future closer
This upcoming Friday will mark two weeks since this year’s MLB trade deadline. As we all know, for the Chicago Cubs, this deadline was eventful, to say the least, as the North Siders sent several of their best and most notable players packing. Beloved fan-favorites Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo found themselves headed to the Big Apple in deals with the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, respectively. In addition, jack-of-all trades and former MVP Kris Bryant, who had been at the center of this season’s swirling trade rumors, found himself suiting up for the San Francisco Giants.cubbiescrib.com
