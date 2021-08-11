Chicago Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez has the makings of a future closer

This afternoon, the Chicago Cubs are hosting the White Sox for the first of three games at Wrigley Field (they’ll play three on the South Side of town later this month). The Cubs aren’t playing for much right now, but they can help spoil the White Sox season a bit … given the Sox big divisional lead, the Cubs can’t really knock them out of the playoff race, but they can weaken their playoff positioning. And that’s good enough for me. Here’s David Ross’ lineup for the opener, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound for the Cubs and Lance Lynn on the mound for the Sox.