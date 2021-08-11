Cancel
First-Person Shooter Nerf: Legends Launches This October

By George Yang
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameMill Entertainment and Hasbro have revealed that a first-person shooter game based on the famous Nerf gun toy line is coming to consoles this fall. Nerf: Legends is a sci-fi shooter that includes single-player and multiplayer modes. You'll be facing off against evil robots in the campaign, while the PvP multiplayer supports up to eight players between free-for-all or 4v4 team matches. Cross-play is also enabled between all of the supported platforms.

