First-Person Shooter Nerf: Legends Launches This October
GameMill Entertainment and Hasbro have revealed that a first-person shooter game based on the famous Nerf gun toy line is coming to consoles this fall. Nerf: Legends is a sci-fi shooter that includes single-player and multiplayer modes. You'll be facing off against evil robots in the campaign, while the PvP multiplayer supports up to eight players between free-for-all or 4v4 team matches. Cross-play is also enabled between all of the supported platforms.www.gamespot.com
