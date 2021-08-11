First-Person Shooter Nerf: Legends Launches This October

Apex Legends Emergence has finally arrived as of August 3, and it's added a whole new array of new content to the popular battle royale game. This may just be one of the most significant content drops we've seen for the game thus far. Season 10 brings many new additions, including buffs to Fuse and Caustic, nerfs to Horizon and Revenant, a new gun, and a major change to the World's Edge map. An updated version of the patch notes included some more features, such as improvements to audio and private matches, while also removing bug fixes that weren't actually implemented yet, including one involving enemies seen while playing as Bloodhound.