In an interview with Variety, the rapper said he was chased and harassed after the 'Montero' video drop. Lil Nas X has not been afraid to be his out-and-proud self in videos such as "Industry Baby" and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," as well as his recent BET performance, which included a same-sex kiss. But as one of the the only openly LGBTQ artists in rap, he tells Variety that his decision to be authentic has sometimes resulted in some scary reactions.