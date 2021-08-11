Cancel
Lil Nas X Reveals He's in a Relationship and Thinks ‘This Is the One'

By Elana Rubin
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X has a new special someone to cozy up to and watch the sun go down. In an interview with Variety, he revealed that he has found love. "I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones," the "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" singer said. "A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot."

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
