Peccadillo Pictures has launched a poster and trailer for the upcoming drama inspired by one of the biggest legal scandals in German history, ‘The Collini Case.’. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, the story follows young attorney Caspar Leinen (Elyas M’Barek) as he is assigned his first major case when appointed by the court as a defence counsel to Fabrizio Collini (Franco Nero), an unassuming 70-year-old Italian accused of killing the respected industrial magnate Hans Meyer (Manfred Zapatka), seemingly without motive. But there is much more at stake for Caspar than his first big case as a defence lawyer. The victim was not only the grandfather of his childhood sweetheart Johanna (Alexandra Maria Lara) but also a mentor and father figure to him in his youth. Although a non-guilty verdict would propel his career, the damage to his personal relationships would be irreversible. Despite this, Caspar delves deeper into the high-profile case, unravelling the secret troubled past of the family he thought he knew so well, forcing him to stand up for justice.