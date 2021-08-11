Cancel
Texans' Nico Collins: At end of depth chart

 6 days ago

Collins is listed as the sixth wideout behind Brandin Cooks on the unofficial depth chart, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Perhaps Collins, the Texans' third-round draft pick in 2021, is getting the rookie treatment heading into the first preseason game. He's popped early in camp and seemingly was in the mix to start opposite Cooks, but that privilege goes to veteran Chris Conley. It's early and changes will occur between now and the regular season, so interested observers should not read too much into this.

