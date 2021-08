Stripling (5-6) earned the win Thursday against Cleveland after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk while fanning six. Stripling picked up his fifth win of the campaign while delivering one of the best outings of the year, as this was just his second scoreless appearance of the season. He's been pitching well of late, though, and he has given up two or fewer runs in three straight starts. This was his first quality start since mid-June.