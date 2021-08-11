Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for western and northwestern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Mercer; Venango Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Mercer, Venango, northeastern Butler, northwestern Armstrong, central Clarion and western Forest Counties through 730 PM EDT At 704 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Corry to near Sugarcreek to near Grove City. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oil City, Grove City, Franklin, Knox, Sugarcreek, Tionesta, Hasson Heights, Seneca, Harrisville, Parker, Polk, and Emlenton. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 112 and 121. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 16 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH