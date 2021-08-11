Still hope for long-term survival of Sandy’s popular bulk-waste pickup program

Sandy City is trying to figure out a long-term solution for its bulk-waste pickup program, one that doesn’t violate environmental regulations. (Photo courtesy of Sandy City) For many Sandy residents, the city’s curbside bulk waste pickup program is one of the best parts of living here. Twice a year you place a big pile of garbage on the street in front of your house, and Sandy City comes by to pick it up and haul it away to the landfill. However, the program has been in jeopardy, and operating in a bit of a legal limbo, for the past year. Last month, the City Council received an update from council attorney Tracy Cowdell on the effort to save the program.