We Can't Keep the Secret to Yourselves: What to Know About the Pretty Little Liars Reboot

By Monica Sisavat
 6 days ago
In case you haven't heard yet, there's a new group of Pretty Little Liars in town. Four years after the Freeform series came to an end, Pretty Little Liars is being revived by HBO Max with a brand-new cast. Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the series, which is titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, promises more suspense and horror than the original.

