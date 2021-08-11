Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lincoln County in south central Nevada * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 403 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Beaver Dam State Park, or 11 miles northwest of Beaver Dam, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Cabin Pines Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH