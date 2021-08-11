Cancel
Faculty in Focus: Anne Reid ’72 Gallery Reopens with New Director Gwen Shockey ’06

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an 18-month Covid-induced hiatus, Princeton Day School’s Anne Reid ’72 Gallery is reopening with a new solo artist exhibit and new Gallery Director—Gwen Shockey ‘06, also an alumna and new Upper School visual arts studio teacher. Gwen succeeds the School’s first Gallery Director, Jody Erdman ‘72, who pioneered the Gallery’s track record of exhibits featuring professional, alumni and student artists.

