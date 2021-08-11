Faculty in Focus: Anne Reid ’72 Gallery Reopens with New Director Gwen Shockey ’06

Washington, DC – Karen Ann Daniels, director of the Mobile Unit at The Public Theater in New York City, has been named the Folger Shakespeare Library’s Director of Programming and Artistic Director of Folger Theatre following a national search. Daniels will lead the vision and strategy for cultural programming across the institution, including theater performances, concerts, poetry readings, talks, screenings, and other humanities programs inspired by the Folger collection, in the Folger’s historic Elizabethan Theatre as well as new galleries and public spaces created by the building renovation. She succeeds Janet Alexander Griffin who retired in spring 2021.