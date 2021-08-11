Cancel
Wisconsin State

7:45 PM Update: Severe threat is over for southeast Wisconsin, but a few more stray storms possible

By Justin Thompson-Gee
CBS 58
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article7: 45 PM Update: Severe threat is over for southeast Wisconsin, but a few more stray storms possible. All is quiet at the moment across southeast Wisconsin as the strong to severe storms have moved over Lake Michigan. We'll be watching for a few additional storms to pop up over the next few hours as a front is to our west and the southerly wind ramps up, however most of the severe threat should be concentrated in Illinois into tonight.

