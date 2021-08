JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest chapter of its manga is set to come to a close this summer, with the story of JoJolion set to wrap the tale of Josuke Higashikata and his family after running for ten years, and one fan artist has managed to honor the latest entry from Hirohiko Araki by combining the world of the Joestars with that of Jujutsu Kaisen. With the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen helping to introduce a bevy of new fans to Yuji Itadori and the other sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech, it's no surprise to see these two franchises cross paths with fans.