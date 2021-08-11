Pedestrian visitors to State Street surpass 1 million per week for the first time since the pandemic
Since July 2020, Chicago Loop Alliance (CLA) has released monthly reports on downtown activity using a variety of data sources to track operations during COVID-19, and today released its July report, which for the first time also includes data for Sundays on State. The report tracks COVID-19 positivity rates, pedestrian activity, parking volumes, hotel occupancy, number of office workers on-site and more. View the full July report here. Some highlights include:
