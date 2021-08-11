Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunnyside, WA

UPDATE: 83-year-old man from Outlook WA dies in car vs semi crash near Sunnyside

nbcrightnow.com
 7 days ago

UPDATE (3:55 PM): WSP say the Semi truck was in the left lane, passing the Buick SUV, when the SUV merged into the left lane and the Semi Truck struck the SUV. The report states two people were inside the 2018 Buick Envision. The driver, 83-year-old Dallas Wyatt from Outlook WA, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 65-year-old Rebecca McVicker, was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for injuries. No charges have been filed and next of kin has been notified.

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Outlook, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Sunnyside, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Sunnyside, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wsp#Semi#Buick#Suv#The Semi Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy