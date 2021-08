Not just for dorm rooms anymore, the convenience of a mini fridge in a wide variety of settings should by now be well-established. We like a mini fridge for additional storage when the primary appliance runs out of space, or tucked in a corner of the basement for convenient access to snacks. There are mini fridges designed exclusively for beverages and others even small enough to take to the office and keep by your desk. The question now becomes which one to buy. What Are the Best Mini Fridges? Efficiency and convenience are the first priorities, so you’ll want to take into account...