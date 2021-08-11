Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth schools to require wearing masks

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 6 days ago

(pixpoetry/Unsplash)

By Madelyn Edwards

(FORT WORTH, Texas) Fort Worth Independent School District Superintendent Kent Scribner announced Tuesday that schools will require mask usage, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

As classes begin Monday, all students and staff will be required to wear masks on buses and indoors.

“The safety of students and staff has and always will be our priority,” Scribner said.

Tarrant County is experiencing weekly COVID-19 case counts that are the highest they've been since mid-February. As of Wednesday, there were 846 new cases, according to county data.

Parents and medical professionals advocated for a mask mandate earlier on Tuesday. Scribner also received a letter that pointed out the importance of mask-wearing and social distancing signed by 125 physicians from Cook Children’s Health Care System.

“Kids are very unlikely to have severe illnesses or morality related to this [but] the more kids that do get infected, the more kids that are exposed, the more likely it is that a rare event can occur in our community,” said Blake Palmer, a pediatric specialist at Cook Children’s. “We have the ability to prevent ongoing spread of this, and kids are certainly vulnerable.”

School districts and municipalities have been banned from mandating masks under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, but local leaders in Dallas and Austin have pushed back. According to The Dallas Morning News, a Dallas judge ruled in favor of Dallas County on Tuesday and issued a temporary restraining order against Abbott’s ban, allowing the county to mandate masks in schools, businesses and county buildings.

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

